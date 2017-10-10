× Milwaukee Brewing Company bringing back beers from the 90s to celebrate 20th anniversary

MILWAUKEE — This week, October 11-17th, Milwaukee Brewing Company is bringing back a taste of the 90s to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The company was originally founded on October 17th, 1997, and a lot has changed over two decades but the company says many of the faces you saw 20 years ago are still around today, including their Co-Founder and CEO Jim McCabe, Master Brewer Bert Morton, and many more.

For their 20th anniversary, the company announced they’re bringing back six different ’97 brews and tons of things to do every day between October 11th through 17th.

According to a news release from Milwaukee Brewing Company, the limited 20th Anniversary beers will be on tap at the Milwaukee Ale House including Flaming Damsel (Lager), Downtown Lites (Honey Ale), and Solomon Juneau (Golden Ale), and original recipes of Pull Chain (Pale Ale), Sheepshead (Oatmeal Stout), and Louie’s Demise (Amber Ale). All of which will be available for their original ’97 price $2.50/pint, all day every day until they run out.

Some of the 20th Anniversary events include Milwaukee Beer Trivia (Oct 11), Beer Dinner (Oct 12), NO NO YEAH OKAY Concert (Oct 13), Packers Game (Oct 15), and Kill the Kegs Party (Oct 17). On Saturday October 14th they will be celebrating at the Milwaukee Ale House with Beer Yoga, Brunch and Bottomless Beermosas, Bus Tours, Milwaukee Home Screen Printing, VR Tours, Platinum Boys Concert, and Lex Allen and New Age Narcissism.

Milwaukee Brewing is currently renovating a 50,000 square foot distribution center originally operated by Pabst, located within walking distance of the new downtown Bucks arena. The project is a key part to continue the revitalizing of the Pabst District.

“The new facility is a sign of their future growth into new markets, ambition to lead innovation in craft brewing, and expand their reach into the community,” the news release states.

Here’s a look at the week’s schedule:

October 11-17 All Day Every Day Original Brews at $2.50/pint MKE 20th Anniversary Branded Mini Barrels Raffles

Wednesday October 11th 2017Firkin TappingMilwaukee Beer Trivia Night

Thursday October 12th 2017Original Beer Dinner Pairing

Friday October 13th 2017 Cousin Ed & Energy 106.9 Live Jimmy Cha Cha Live Painting NO NO YEAH OKAY Concert Saturday October 14th 2017 Beer Yoga Brunch and Bottomless Beermosas Brewery Bus Tours Milwaukee Home Live Screen Printing VR Tours of MKE Brewing’s New Facitlity Live Concert with the Platinum Boys and Lex Allen w/New Age Narcissism

Sunday October 15th 2017 Packers v Vikings Party

Tuesday October 17th 2017 Kill the Kegs Party