Owner of Mandalay Bay hotel says he's heartbroken by Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS — The leader of MGM Resorts International says the company is heartbroken after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers gathered in one of its venues in Las Vegas.

CEO Jim Murren on Tuesday made his first public appearance since 22,000 people fled the concert venue Oct. 1 while bullets flew from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino across Las Vegas Boulevard.

Murren says the company is unwavering in its commitment to Las Vegas and has been working around the clock to do what is right and to help those in need.

Murren says he has witnessed “thousands upon thousands of humane acts” following the shooting. His remarks during a convention panel in Las Vegas did not address any details of the investigation.

The shooting left dozens dead and hundreds injured.