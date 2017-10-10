× Police: 16-year-old boy thrown from hood of vehicle, dies from injuries

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near 12th and Concordia on Tuesday morning, October 10th.

Officials say their investigation reveals around 10:20 a.m., the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was on the hood of a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, drove away with the victim on the hood and then braked, throwing the victim off.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

MPD is currently seeking the known driver.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.