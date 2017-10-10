× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, October 9th.

The first shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the area of North and Teutonia.

Police say a 19-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

The second shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the area of 39th and Burleigh.

Police say a 25-year-old woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Circumstances appear to be from a family argument.

MPD is continuing to investigate and to locate the suspect.