Police investigate allegations of “inappropriate conduct” between high school teacher, student

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department has indicated it was notified of an incident that occurred on the property of Oak Creek High School.

The noticed posted in a tweet says “It is alleged that inappropriate contact occurred between an Oak Creek High School teacher and a student.”

Oak Creek police are conducting an investigation into these allegations. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, October 12th.

Press Release for immediate release

Officials say because this is an on-going investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

