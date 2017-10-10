Sneak peek: What are expected to be the hottest Halloween costumes of the year?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you can believe it -- Halloween is just three weeks from today! Do you have your costume yet? Phill Kelly with Meijer joins Real Milwaukee with a look at what's trending for trick or treat.

• Adult costumes are all about the accessories. Pick a statement piece and develop your costume around it. Otherwise, food costumes are especially popular this year for adults.

• When it comes to kids, Spiderman, Batman, Lego Batman, Superman and military costumes are popular for boys. Descendants and Wonder Woman are the top licenses for girls. Non-licensed costumes doing well are 'enchanted ghost', 'zombie bride' and animal costumes.