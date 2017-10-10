× St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy to enroll girls beginning summer 2018

DELAFIELD — St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy (SJNMA) will begin to enroll girls in grades seven through 12 into its full academic and summer program offerings beginning in summer 2018, according to the school’s website.

The school’s website says the SJNMA Board of Trustees spent the past two years extensively reviewing and evaluating the concept of enrolling female students. As the board reflected on changes in society and culture as well as the significant role women have in business, education, military, and other leadership roles, board members determined that “enrolling girls was a necessary evolution of the school’s mission.”

Female students will be separately housed in a supervised setting on campus.

