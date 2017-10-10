× Stretch of Wells Street to be shut down to traffic on Wednesday, Thursday

MILWAUKEE — If you frequent Wells Street between 18th and 27th Streets in Milwaukee, get ready for a bit of a detour.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Tuesday, October 10th that a high impact paving project is scheduled for that stretch of road on Wednesday, October 11th and Thursday, October 12th. This is weather permitting.

The roadway will be closed entirely due to the width of the street.

The traveling public is advised to watch for the detours and add extra travel time when entering and leaving this neighborhood.