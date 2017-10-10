Student charged in killing of Texas Tech officer

A 19-year-old student at a West Texas university has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer in the shooting of a campus officer at the school’s police headquarters.

Texas Tech University officials identified the gunman as Hollis Daniels, who was booked into the Lubbock County jail early Tuesday. Online jail records don’t indicate if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

The gunman fled police headquarters after mortally wounding the unidentified officer Monday night. He was later spotted by university police. A foot chase ensued and he was tackled then taken into custody.

In a statement, the university says campus police took Daniels to the police station after finding evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia in a room.

It is not clear if Daniels had the gun on him at that point, or if he took the weapon from an officer.