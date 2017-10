× 3 juveniles taken into custody after leading police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

WEST ALLIS — Three juveniles were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, October 11th after leading police on pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began around 1:45 a.m. Police say the pursuit ended with a minor crash.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

Three juveniles were taken into custody.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.