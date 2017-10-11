× Brookfield Square Mall to be closed on Thanksgiving, decision based on “feedback” from retail partners

BROOKFIELD — CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., owner of Brookfield Square Mall, announced Wednesday, October 11th that their shopping centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The mall will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday, November 24th.

In a news release, officials said department stores, movie theaters, restaurants, and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thursday. However, access to mall common areas will be restricted until 6:00 a.m. on Friday.

Stephen Lebovitz, President and CEO, CBL Properties, issued the following statement in a news release:

“The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive. It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day.”

Patrons should check their local center’s website for more specific information.