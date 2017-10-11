× Brookfield student accused of making a threat showed classmate a “kill list”

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police released new information on Wednesday, October 11th about a threat a Brookfield East High School student made involving a gun last week. That student was taken into custody.

A City of Brookfield Police Department open records release shows a mental health therapist received information that the student “has been making statements that he is ‘sad’ and been showing classmates photos of firearms and old photos of school shootings.” The student apparently “also showed a classmate a photo on his phone — stating it was a “kill list.”

Police said when the alleged threat was made, they did not think there was any danger to the school, staff, students or the public in general.

The following voicemail message was sent out by the school:

Message: I am calling to inform you about a situation that was brought to the attention of Brookfield East High School administration by the City of Brookfield Police Department regarding a complaint that identified a potential threat of violence. A suspect was identified in the complaint and taken into custody. As part of the ongoing investigation, Brookfield East administration and the Brookfield Police secured the building and determined it was safe for school today. We understand that a threat against school safety is unsettling. You will see a police presence today at school, and our student services team will be available to work with students who need support. School safety is of utmost importance to our school and community.