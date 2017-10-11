× Caught on camera: Greenfield bank robbed, police need help identifying suspect

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are asking for your help to identify a man who robbed the Old National Bank near 27th and Edgerton on Wednesday afternoon, October 11th.

Bank employees reported the suspect entered the bank around 3:30 p.m., demanded money from a teller and displayed a gun. The suspect obtained money from the bank and fled from the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 20‐25 years old, 6 feet tall, medium heavy build. He was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, baseball hat and blue boxer shorts.

If you have any information that can help identify this suspect, you’re urged to contact the Greenfield Police Department. at 414-761‐5300.