Caught on cam: Police need help identifying gunman, witnesses in shots fired incident

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman and several witnesses in connection with a shots fired incident that happened early Sunday morning, October 1st on the city’s northwest side.

It happened near 60th and Hemlock around 1:25 a.m.

Police say a male suspect was in a parking lot and fired a gun into the air. Several witnesses were in the area at the time the gunshots were fired.

The suspect then fled in what is believed to be a silver, 4-door, Mercury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District Four at 414-935-7241.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.