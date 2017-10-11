“Finest in fresh baked goods:” National Bakery and Deli opens fourth store in the area

BROOKFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the new National Bakery & Deli in Brookfield. National Bakery & Deli, one of Milwaukee's most renown scratch bakeries since 1925, has opened its fourth store in the area. Their newest location is on the west side of Brookfield, near Bluemound and Calhoun.

About National Bakery & Deli (website)

National Bakery & Deli was founded in 1925 in the heart of an old Polish neighborhood by Louis Wisniewski. As we understand, Louis named it National Bakery & Deli because he interpreted "National" in his native Polish language to signify "for the people". The tradition of quality baking has prospered over the years and attracts people throughout the Milwaukee area and the state of Wisconsin. Its reputation makes it the busiest bakery in town!

Since 1991, National Bakery & Deli has been added onto and improved several times. In 1996, a second location in New Berlin was opened. That store quickly outgrew it's location and was relocated to its current location on the corner of Greenfield and Sunnyslope in Brookfield. In 2009, a third location was opened on Broad Street in the heart of Greendale.

Presently, due to a combination of hard work and outstanding product, the bakery is booming with business and still working away at those delicious donuts, cookies, cakes, and pastries - more than 8 decades after its inception. We're proud to say that National Bakery & Deli has been voted the #1 bakery in Milwaukee.