Flight for Life called: Driver suffers possible life-threatening injuries in crash on 41 in Dodge Co.

DODGE COUNTY — A driver suffered possible life-threatening injuries after the driver’s vehicle was struck by two others on I-41 north of State Highway 28 in the Township of Theresa in Dodge County Wednesday, October 11th.

It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. — and Flight for Life responded to the scene.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a northbound vehicle merged abruptly to the left lane and braked hard upon approach to a crossover (a U-turn area for highway maintenance and law enforcement vehicles).

That vehicle was struck from behind by a northbound pickup truck.

The car was pushed into the southbound lanes from that collision, and subsequently struck by a southbound straight truck.

The driver of the car was flown from the scene with possible life-threatening injuries.

The drivers and sole occupants of the other two vehicles weren’t hurt.

I-41 southbound was closed for nearly three hours as a result of the crash. All lanes were reopened by 8:00 p.m.