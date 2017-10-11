× Former Packers’ DT Santana Dotson arrested for OWI, 1st offense in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — A former Green Bay Packers player is accused of driving drunk.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said Santana Dotson was arrested early Wednesday morning, October 11th. We’re told he was cited for OWI, first offense.

Authorities haven’t offered any additional details regarding the incident.

Dotson played for the Packers from 1996 until 2001, and played a big role in the Packers’ win in Super Bowl 31.