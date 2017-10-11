Get a behind-the-scenes tour of over 50 artists’ studios, but where?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend is your chance to get a behind- the-scenes look at more than 50 artists' studios. Everything from paint to pottery, even iron work. Carl is helping us get ready for the Covered Bridge Art Studio Tour.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Covered Bridge Art Studio Tour (website)

Now in its 30th year, the Covered Bridge Art Studio Tour takes visitors on a unique behind–the–scenes tour of over 50 artists' studios across beautiful Southeastern Wisconsin.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Experience up close and personal some of Southeastern Wisconsin’s finest established and emerging artists. Enjoy rare access to their studios during this fun and casual tour. Ask questions, watch demonstrations, learn more about the creative process and take home a new art treasure for your personal collection.