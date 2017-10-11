“I was truly amazed:” Kohl’s hosts shopping spree for breast cancer survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Together with Komen Wisconsin, Kohl’s hosted a personal shopping event Wednesday, October 11th for 30 breast cancer survivors in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"I was truly amazed -- and they gave a little gift card and it was, like, amazing. They said 'just go and shop. We'll pick up the tab,'" said Julie Hahn, breast cancer survivor.

Hahn was adorned in pink as she traveled the aisles of Kohl's in Brookfield -- piling her shopping cart with whatever she wanted. Hahn's choice of colors echoed her victory over breast cancer.

Kohl's and Kohl's Cares have committed more than $6.7 million to Komen Wisconsin to bring programs, services and support to women and families throughout the area.

"Women, their families, and their supporters are allowed to be here all day. We're providing them with the gift card so they can go out and check out the racks," said Anne Johnson, Kohl's representative.

Surprisingly, many of the women filled their shopping cart with items not for themselves, but for their support network.

"No, I haven't thought about the Christmas shopping yet, but maybe some gifts for others," said Hahn.

"This is just one way for us to be able to celebrate life of the breast cancer survivors," said Johnson.

The Susan G. Komen national website, offers comprehensive information about breast cancer risk factors, early detection and screening, diagnosis and treatment.