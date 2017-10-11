Miller Park awarded for Best New Concessions Experience by 2017 Ballpark Digest

MILWAUKEE — Miller Park is honored to be the recipient of the 2017 Ballpark Digest Award for Best New Concessions Experience.

The Brewers unveiled the new food and beverage experience at Miller Park back in March. The multi-million dollar concessions project included updates to food and beverage offerings as well as an extensive renovation of the concourse and concession stands.

The food and beverage program was inspired by the Brewers organizational mantra to “cherish our fans,” and features a comprehensive rebuild of Miller Park’s food and beverage infrastructure. The project encompassed an architectural redesign throughout the ballpark, including a total of 11 new concession stands in the First Base Ward and Third Base Ward on the Field Level, and two new Field Level full-service bars with a variety of MillerCoors offerings and views of the field.

The award was presented by Ballpark Digest.

“We are honored to receive this award for our new food and beverage experience at Miller Park,” said Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger. “We view the Miller Park experience as much more than a baseball game, and fan satisfaction is our top priority. With Delaware North and many other partners’ support, this project was a very high priority for stakeholders. It proved to be the largest private financial investment since Miller Park opened, and we couldn’t be happier with the results.”

According to a news release from the team, many of the new concession offerings draw on Milwaukee’s rich food traditions and burgeoning restaurant scene to expand beyond the typical ballpark fare. Milwaukee favorites (from partner Hospitality Democracy) including AJ Bombers Burgers, Smoke Shack Barbeque, Zaffiro’s Pizza and a new line of specialty tacos, plus an all new line of Klement’s All Natural Sausages, are available throughout Miller Park.