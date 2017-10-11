× Missing: Police investigating after 15-year-old girl last seen at Bay View High School

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a case involving a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday, October 9th.

Police said Yahaira M. Velez Rivera attended the first two classes of the day at Bay View High School, but she did not attend the others.

According to police, the girl has gone missing in the past, and there are no “critical factors” in this case at this time. Her family has reached out to FOX6 News and they are very concerned for her safety. They said they haven’t seen her since Monday morning.

Anyone with information as to Velez Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.