Police: 17-year-old girl shot, seriously injured inside home near Pearl and Bow

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s south side early Wednesday morning, October 11th.

It happened near Pearl Street and Bow Street around shortly before 1:00 a.m.

Police say a 17-year-old girl suffered a serious gunshot wound inside of a residence.  She transported to a local hospital.

Circumstances behind the incident are currently being investigated by police.

