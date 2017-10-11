Sheboygan Co. officials offer reward to identify 2 people huddled around pay box

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Sheboygan County officials are asking for the public’s help to identify two people in surveillance photos that were released to their Facebook page on Wednesday, October 11th. You may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

The photos were taken shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10th. They appear to show two people huddled around a pay box.

PHOTO GALLERY

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 920-459-3114 or leave a web tip at www.cufthem.com, use the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or iOS device or call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-CUF-THEM (1-877-283-8436).

You will remain anonymous if you call and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.