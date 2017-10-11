This pizza screams fall! A recipe will put butternut squash to good use

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica has a recipe that will put that butternut squash to good use. It's a roasted butternut squash pizza that's perfect for fall.

Roasted Butternut Squash Apple Burrata Pizza

Courtesy: Half Baked Harvest

Makes one 10-12 inch pizza

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 butternut squash cut into cubes (roughly 2 ½ cups)

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp chili powder

½ pound pizza dough, can also use premade store-bought pizza dough

2 tbsp fig preserves (optional)

1 honeycrisp apple, thinly sliced

8 oz. burrata cheese

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

3 oz. thinly sliced prosciutto, torn into narrow pieces

1 large handful baby kale or arugula

Crispy sage leaves for topping (optional)

Toasted pumpkin seeds for topping

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions: