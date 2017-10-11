This pizza screams fall! A recipe will put butternut squash to good use

MILWAUKEE -- In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica has a recipe that will put that butternut squash to good use. It's a roasted butternut squash pizza that's perfect for fall.
Roasted Butternut Squash Apple Burrata Pizza
Courtesy: Half Baked Harvest
Makes one 10-12 inch pizza
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 butternut squash cut into cubes (roughly 2 ½ cups)
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp chili powder
- ½ pound pizza dough, can also use premade store-bought pizza dough
- 2 tbsp fig preserves (optional)
- 1 honeycrisp apple, thinly sliced
- 8 oz. burrata cheese
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 3 oz. thinly sliced prosciutto, torn into narrow pieces
- 1 large handful baby kale or arugula
- Crispy sage leaves for topping (optional)
- Toasted pumpkin seeds for topping
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Spread butternut squash out on a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle olive oil, honey, chili powder, salt and pepper, and toss well to coat. Roast until butternut squash is tender, 20-25 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking. Remove from oven and set aside.
- Grease a large baking sheet with olive oil. On a lightly floured surface, push/roll the pizza dough out until it is pretty thin – about a 10-12 inch circle. Transfer the dough to the prepared baking sheet. (NOTE: If you have premade store-bought pizza, skip this step.)
- Spread the dough with fig preserves (if using) and layer on the apple slices. Break the burrata cheese over the apples and divide evenly among the pizza. Evenly sprinkle on the roasted butternut squash and then add the parmesan. Next, add the prosciutto. Drizzle lightly with olive oil. Place in the oven and bake for 10-15 minutes or until the crust is golden, the cheese has melted, and the prosciutto has crisped.
- When ready, remove from oven and top with a handful of baby kale/arugula, sage and toasted pumpkin seeds. Serve warm.