West Allis police search for suspect involved in theft near 108th and Theo Tracker Way

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are looking to identify a person in regard to a theft that happened near South 108th and West Theodore Trecker Way.

Police say the suspect was traveling in a green station wagon, or possibly a Ford Taurus.

The department released two surveillance photos on Wednesday, October 11th.

If you know this person, or anything related to the incident, you’re asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.