2 arrested after armed robbery at Cousins Subs near Capitol and Fratney

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said two people were arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night, October 11th after an armed robbery at the Cousins Subs near Capitol and Fratney.

The armed robbery happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police said two suspects, a 27-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both from Milwaukee, displayed handguns and obtained money before fleeing the area.

They were arrested after a traffic stop on Milwaukee’s north side.

Police said they’re believed to be involved with several other recent robberies of businesses on Milwaukee’s north side.

This case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges in the coming days.