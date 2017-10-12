× 31-year-old man arrested on drug charges after search warrants executed on vehicle, home

RACINE COUNTY — A 31-year-old Racine County man was arrested Tuesday, October 10th after search warrants were executed on a vehicle and at his residence.

Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration, and members of the Racine County Swat Team executed two search warrants around 3:50 p.m.

The first warrant was executed on a vehicle returning from Illinois to Racine County which was occupied by the Racine County man and a female occupant. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted.

During the traffic stop, the female occupant disclosed she was concealing drugs on her person. A knotted baggie containing 12.4g of heroin and one knotted baggie containing 22g of cocaine was recovered with a combined street value of approximately $4000.

A second warrant was executed at a residence located in the 1600 block of Winslow St, City of Racine. During the search agents located a loaded 38 caliber handgun, handgun ammunition, a digital scale, drug packaging materials, and several cell phones.

A 31-year-old Racine County resident was arrested and transported to the Racine County Jail and held on the following charges:

• Possession with intent to deliver heroin

• Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

• Possession of a firearm by a felon

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Keeper of a drug place for sales

• Repeat drug offender