Sheriff: 8-month-old baby dies after being left in car by mistake for 8 hours

HAMMOND, Louisiana — Louisiana investigators say an eight-month-old boy has died after being left in a car for eight-and-a-half hours by mistake.

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff’s spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto said the baby was found in the car Wednesday afternoon, October 11th when his guardian went to a day care center to pick him up.

Panepinto said in a news release that the woman thought she had dropped the baby off about 8:00 a.m., but found him in her car.

She said the baby apparently spent the day in the car outside the woman’s workplace in Hammond.

Temperatures there hit 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) Wednesday. University of Georgia researchers have found that at that outdoor temperature, a car’s interior can reach 136 degrees (58 degrees Celsius) in an hour.