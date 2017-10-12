× “Bart Starr Chalk Talk” event to be emceed by Starr’s son, feature Brett Favre, Steve Young

GREEN BAY — Bart Starr Jr., the son of Green Bay Packers’ legend Bart Starr, will emcee a “Chalk Talk” event, featuring former Packers’ QB Brett Favre, and Hall of Fame QB and ESPN Analyst Steve Young.

According to a press release, tickets for the Bart Starr Chalk Talk go on sale Friday, October 13th at 11:00 a.m. through Ticketstar.

Tickets are $95 each, and include lunch, a 45-minute Chalk Talk conversation between Favre and Young, where they’ll share stories from their careers, and a special 50th anniversary of Super Bowl II feature — along with silent and live auction items.

It’ll be held at the KI Convention Center at 333 Main Street in Green Bay, prior to the Monday Night Football game between the Packers and Detroit Lions.

The release indicates the lunch will be a special plated tailgate lunch, and the auction will feature Favre and Packers memorabilia.

The event will also include Packers’ alumni.

“This event will benefit great charitable causes, and promises to be a memorable and entertaining interaction with two premier quarterbacks who were fierce competitors on the field. The Chalk Talk will also be a wonderful opportunity for Brett Favre to be welcomed back to Green Bay by his fans, following his recent NFL Hall of Fame induction,” stated Bart Starr Jr. in the release.

The majority of proceeds of the luncheon will support those charities important to Bart and Cherry Starr, through the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation. The Foundation was established this year, to continue their legacy of raising awareness and support for important causes near to their heart, including children and youth services.