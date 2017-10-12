Can you identify this man? Washington Co. officials release sketch of armed robbery suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred in the Village of Richfield on September 29th.

It happened on Friess Lake Road near Glacier Hills Chapel around 1:30 p.m.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 30-year-old City of Fond du Lac man, was driving in the area and approached a man to ask him directions to a local park. According to the victim, the pedestrian pulled out a handgun and demanded money.