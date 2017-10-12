× Comedian Jim Gaffigan to perform 1st-ever comedy show at new Bucks arena

MILWAUKEE — Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform the first-ever comedy show at the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Saturday, September 22nd, 2018.

This is the first announced show for the new world-class arena in Milwaukee, which will open in the fall of 2018. It was announced Thursday, October 12th by officials with the Pabst Theater Group.

According to a news release, Gaffigan will perform in the round, unlike most traditional arena comedy performances, which will allow for an intimate entertainment experience.

Tickets for Gaffigan’s show, which is presented by Pabst Theater Group, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27th at 10:00 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com.

“We’re very excited that Midwest native Jim Gaffigan will perform the first comedy show at the new arena in Milwaukee,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin in the release. “This is just the beginning of a wide-ranging slate of major programming announcements for what will be the finest venue in the country. Our goal is to bring the best of everything to Milwaukee.”

“After 10 years of sold out New Year’s Eve shows at The Pabst Theater, we are thrilled to welcome Jim Gaffigan back to Milwaukee in a big way as the first show announced for the new Bucks arena,” said Gary Witt, CEO of Pabst Theater Group in the release. “Jim is a Milwaukee favorite with a deep affinity for our city. It’s the perfect show to bring the community together to celebrate downtown’s newest entertainment destination.”

Gaffigan, who is also an actor, writer and producer, has a strong connection to Milwaukee and Wisconsin. His wife, Jeannie, is a Milwaukee-native and he has performed in the state many times. In his over 25-year comedy career, Gaffigan has appeared in five comedy specials, including his most recent one, Cinco, and also co-created and starred in The Jim Gaffigan Show, which aired on TV Land. Gaffigan can be seen in the upcoming dramatic film Chappaquiddick.