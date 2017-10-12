× DOJ: Milwaukee County in compliance with immigration law; won’t lose federal grants

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Department of Justice says Milwaukee County is in compliance with immigration law and won’t lose federal grants.

Milwaukee County was among 10 jurisdictions the DOJ warned could lose funding unless they proved they shared the immigration status of people they detained with federal authorities. The department said in a letter Wednesday the county is in compliance because the sheriff’s office is sharing information, despite two county resolutions against doing so in most cases.

The letter says the resolutions violate immigration law and the department “will continue to monitor” for compliance.

County attorney Margaret Daun says she’s thankful for the DOJ’s decision to not pull funding but disagrees with the government’s assertion that the resolutions violate the law.

Daun says the county “is committed to protecting the civil rights of all” residents.