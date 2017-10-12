× Drop off your household hazardous waste this weekend at State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS — You can get rid of your hazardous household waste this weekend, at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Paint, motor oil, rechargeable batteries and more can be dropped off by Gate 8, just off S. 76th Street from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 13th and from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14th.

There are also three MMSD Home Hazmat collection facilities open all year in Milwaukee, Franklin and Menomonee Falls.

For a list of things you can drop off, locations and hours,