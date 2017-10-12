Investigators: Cassandra Nygren, her boyfriend sold drugs that caused pregnant woman’s death

BROWN COUNTY — Investigators say the daughter of a Wisconsin legislator who’s worked to stem the opioid epidemic provided the drugs that caused the death of a pregnant woman.

This investigation stems from June 2nd, 2017 — when Brown County sheriff’s officials found a woman without a pulse, believed to be pregnant.

32-year-old Jennifer Skeen was 30 to 32 weeks pregnant, officials said. She died as a result of a drug overdose, and officials said fentanyl was found in her system.

An investigation revealed Cassandra Nygren and Shawn Gray as persons of interest.

Officials said on October 10th, attempts were made to arrest Nygren and Gray in a vehicle.

Probable cause was developed during an investigation and interviews, officials said.

Investigators have recommended the below charges, though formal charges haven’t yet been filed, according to online court records.

Nygren:

First degree reckless homicide (two counts)

Delivery of a controlled substance/heroin

Neglecting a child

Keeper of a drug house

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute

Possession of a controlled substance/heroin

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Gray:

First degree reckless homicide, two counts

Felony bail jumping

Misdemeanor bail jumping

Failure to comply with the sex offender registry

Second degree reckless endangerment

Citation for failure to stop for an officer

“The illegal use and distribution of opioids clearly destroys individuals’ families and the fabric of our community. The family of the victim has been notified of the arrest, and they ask for privacy at this time. We are asking that if anyone is involved in the illegal use of drugs, call the Brown County Tip Line or Green Bay Crime Stoppers,” Todd Delain, chief deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Nygren’s family has been open about Nygren’s drug use. She was convicted of possession of narcotic drugs in 2015 and 2010, according to WLUK. Nygren’s struggles with drugs have prompted her father, Republican state Rep. John Nygren, to sponsor numerous bills aimed at curbing opioid addiction over the years. He issued the below statement Wednesday:

“First and most importantly, I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences for the loss of life. There are no words that we as a family can offer to give any real comfort for the tragic loss. To the family and friends of the victims of this tragedy, please know that you are in our prayers and that our hearts are heavy. Cassie has publicly struggled with addiction and recovery for several years. This is a strong reminder of how fragile the road to recovery is. We will continue to support and pray for her recovery. This is just another example, in a seemingly endless line, of the disastrous and destructive consequences addiction continues to have on families and communities nationwide. These stories are the motivating factor behind all our work in the legislature to fight this epidemic. In this time of extreme sadness and sorrow, I request that privacy and respect be extended to those grieving from their loss.”

Nygren and Gray could appear in court later Thursday.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.