Milwaukee firefighters and citizens honored for acts of heroism: “It’s a great thing to save somebody”

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fire officials and community members who have gone above and beyond with acts of heroism were honored Thursday evening, October 12th at the Meritorious Service Awards ceremony.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett joined Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing in awarding dozens who stepped up when others were in need.

Among the award recipients was Peter Nycz. Nycz was the first firefighters to run into a massive house fire where four people were trapped inside. It happened in June, near 29th and Mount Vernon. Kids and adults jumped out of windows to escape the flames.

“It’s my job. To make a save is great. It’s a great thing to save somebody. We don’t want anybody to get injured or killed in a fire. That’s what our job is. It’s not really an honor it’s my job,” said Lieutenant Nycz.

Nycz was able to pull one man to safety and then go back up and help put the fire out.