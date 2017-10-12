Nuisance property: Neighborhood group secures $350K loan to purchase “Leprechaun Lounge”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A neighborhood group has secured funding to buy the land that once housed a store labeled as a nuisance property, and that's not the only land they're eyeing.

The nuisance property is located near 27th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee. The group "Near West Side Partners" was approved this week for a loan that would allow for the purchase of the Leprechaun Lounge. The owner said a deal has been in the works for some time.

For more than 50 years, the Leprechaun Lounge has stood near 27th and Wisconsin, and today, inside the building, the bar counter and pool table show their age.

Owner Mike Silber confirmed Thursday, October 12th the lounge's days are numbered.

"Oh yeah. We've talked to them. This has been ongoing in the neighborhood for at least five years," Silber said.

Silber was referring to the Near West Side Partners, approved for a $350,000 loan to buy the Wisconsin Avenue property. The group's director didn't return messages Thursday.

"They're pretty closed-mouthed about the whole thing. They haven't said -- all they have said is that they don't know or have exact plans for what they're gonna do with the property," Silber said.

With vacant buildings on either side of the bar, Silber said he imagines this will become part of a large development. The Near West Side Partners are reportedly interested in buying the former tobacco store at 27th and Kilbourn -- deemed a nuisance property and shut down early last year amid allegations the store housed drug dealing and other illegal activities.

Those who live nearby said they'd like to see a new business with better offerings.

"Household stuff, dish-washing liquid, air fresheners -- stuff like that because they ain't have none of that," Nathaniel Triplett, who lives in the area said.

Silber said while he'll be sad to leave, he's optimistic for the neighborhood.

"Is this kind of a takeover? It is, kind of, but I'm not gonna stand in the way. This is bigger business than we are," Silber said.

Silber said he plans to keep the bar open through the end of 2017.