Oak Creek police: Charges referred against teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police said Thursday, October 12th charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office against a teacher accused of inappropriate contact with a student at Oak Creek High School.

The teacher has not been formally charged, but has been named by Oak Creek’s superintendent in a letter sent home to parents.

According to Oak Creek’s superintendent, 39-year-old Michael Jossie has been placed on administrative leave. Jossie is listed as a teacher and basketball coach in a school directory. In the letter sent home to parents, Superintendent Tim Culver says Jossie is being investigated for alleged inappropriate conduct with a student.

“Honestly, I don’t know the full story or what happened, but I was super surprised when I heard that it was him of all teachers, because he is such a great teacher,” Isabella Lucci, Oak Creek High School student said.

Students on Wednesday were taken aback by the investigation, and some said they’d heard about the allegations.

“I don’t believe any of it. I’ve had people who have even graduated who called me saying ‘I don’t believe any of it. There needs to be somebody who says something,’ and they came to me,” Kaytlan Gouthro, Oak Creek High School senior said.

Oak Creek police said they were made aware of the alleged incident Monday night, October 9th, and the school placed Jossie on administrative leave.

“Obviously there are a lot of rumors going around, a lot of different talk and all the students are honestly shocked,” Lucci said.

