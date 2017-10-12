× Paul Ryan has $10.4 million cash on hand in re-election effort

MADISON — House Speaker Paul Ryan has more than $10.4 million cash on hand for his re-election effort next year.

Ryan’s campaign reported Thursday that he raised $300,000 over the past three months and also transferred $2 million from his national political organization.

Ryan’s Democratic opponent Randy Bryce says he raised just over $1 million between July and September and had more than $1 million cash on hand.

Bryce is a union iron worker and has been aggressively fundraising nationally in an attempt to take down Ryan who has represented southeast Wisconsin since 1999. Ryan won re-election in 2016 with 84 percent of the vote.