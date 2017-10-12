Paul Ryan has $10.4 million cash on hand in re-election effort

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a press event to discuss the GOP plans for tax reform, September 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Wednesday, Republican leaders proposed cutting tax rates for the middle class, wealthy and businesses. Key questions remain on how they plan to offset the trillions of dollars in lost tax revenue. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
MADISON — House Speaker Paul Ryan has more than $10.4 million cash on hand for his re-election effort next year.
Ryan’s campaign reported Thursday that he raised $300,000 over the past three months and also transferred $2 million from his national political organization.
Ryan’s Democratic opponent Randy Bryce says he raised just over $1 million between July and September and had more than $1 million cash on hand.
Bryce is a union iron worker and has been aggressively fundraising nationally in an attempt to take down Ryan who has represented southeast Wisconsin since 1999. Ryan won re-election in 2016 with 84 percent of the vote.