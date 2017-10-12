× Racine Co. sheriff’s officials seek red Chevy Cruze stolen during string of garage thefts

UNION GROVE — Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a vehicle stolen during a string of thefts from unlocked vehicles and garages in the Union Grove/Yorkville areas early Thursday, October 12th.

According to a post on the RCSO’s Facebook page, there were multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles and garages early Thursday, and an investigation revealed items were taken from unlocked vehicles.

The suspect(s) were able to get away with a 2012 red Chevy Cruze with Wisconsin license plate number: 351 SLP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (262) 636-3323.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 888-636-9330.