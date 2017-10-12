Recognize him? Officials seek potential family of puppy tossed into Rock River in Janesville

JANESVILLE — Officials with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin are caring for a puppy who was apparently thrown into the Rock River in Janesville.

According to a post on the humane society’s Facebook page Thursday, October 12th, the puppy who is less than a year old was brought to them by a man who said he was fishing when he saw a young individual walk the dog up the Memorial Bridge, unhook its leash and throw it into the water.

The dog swam to the side of the river, and was then brought to the humane society.

Humane society officials said “we just can’t imagine someone would do this to their own dog,” and they’re wondering whether the dog may have been stolen. They’re looking for a family he may belong to — and they’re also seeking information as to who may be responsible for what happened to him.

If you recognize this puppy or have any information on this case, you’re asked to reach out to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.