Recognize him? Police seek witness in probable overdose death of 19-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating and identifying a witness in a sudden death.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Halie Webb.

At this time, police said the incident is believed to be an overdose death and MPD is seeking the witness pictured below.

The victim and witness were last seen in a silver minivan on September 14th near 56th and Burleigh Streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.