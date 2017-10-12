Take a musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air, sails the seas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's one of the most beloved children's movies of all-time -- and now it's come to the stage in Milwaukee. First Stage to be exact. Carl spent the morning checking out the production of Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang.

About Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang (website)

Take a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. Cheer on the devoted father and eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, and his children, Jemima and Jeremy, as they plot to rescue Grandpa Potts and the children of Vulgaria from the dastardly Baron Bomburst. Based on the beloved 1968 film based on Ian Fleming's children's book and featuring an unforgettable score, this is one family-friendly blockbuster that audiences will find "Truly Scrumptious." Suggested for families with young people ages 6 – 16+

