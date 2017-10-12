The Home and Remodeling Show is a vital resource in considering your next home improvement project

WEST ALLIS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the NARI Home and Remodeling Show -- where he got a look at the vendors, trends in home improvement, and a look at everything you can find to fix up your home.

About the NARI Home & Remodeling Show (website)

The Home & Remodeling Show is a vital resource in considering your next home improvement project! This show features hundreds of reputable NARI Member home improvement professionals showcasing products and information related to improvement and maintenance of the interior or exterior of the home. Whether it's an addition, kitchen or bathroom renovation or home maintenance needs of a new roof, windows, siding, gutters or more, it's all available at the Home & Remodeling Show.

Have a one-on-one conversation to address your questions, or gather inspiration to decide on your home improvement or maintenance plans. This show is a complete consumer experience with engaging seminars, interactive spaces, ideas for the holidays and more!