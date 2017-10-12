× Zillow: Milwaukee makes list of Top 10 Best Cities for Trick-or-Treating in 2017

MILWAUKEE — San Francisco and San Jose are the best cities for trick-or-treating in 2017, and Milwaukee ranks #9, according to Zillow’s annual Trick-or-Treat Index.

Every October, Zillow identifies the best cities and neighborhoods for trick-or-treaters looking to score the most candy in the least amount of time. Zillow economists ranked cities based on home values, the share of population under 10 years old and single family home density.

Here’s the list for 2017:

San Francisco San Jose, Calif. Philadelphia Long Beach, Calif. Los Angeles Baltimore Sacramento, Calif. Washington, D.C. Milwaukee Seattle

Milwaukee was in the Top Five in 2016 — ranking #4.

According to a press release from Zillow, San Francisco tops the 2017 rankings, reclaiming the #1 spot thanks to high home values (Zillow officials think these neighborhoods will give out the biggest candy bars,) and homes that are close together to minimize the time it takes to go door-to-door. San Francisco has ranked number one on Zillow’s list for the past four out of five years.

Washington, D.C. made the biggest jump this year, moving up 12 spots to number eight. Long Beach, Calif., El Paso, Texas and Mesa, Ariz. broke into the top 20 for the first time this year, while Sacramento, Calif. and Charlotte, N.C. returned to the list after dropping off in 2016. Philadelphia slipped to third after leading the rankings last year.

Zillow officials said these are the Top Five Milwaukee neighborhoods to Trick-or-Treat in: