WEST BEND--It's a rivalry that involves student-athletes who go to school in the same building. West Bend West took on West Bend East in their annual game. The game was tight throughout, but West Bend West ended up pulling the upset and winning in overtime. Kaitlin Sharkey has all the highlights and reaction from the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week.

West Bend West 21

West Bend East 14

Final/OT