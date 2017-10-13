City Conference title up for grabs between Morse Marshall and Bay View

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--A battle of City Conference division leaders had Morse Marshal facing Bay View for the overall City title. Josh Williams gets Bay View rolling with a nifty 29 yard pick up. He then gets rewarded by getting the ball and taking it 2 yards to pay dirt. Marshall looks to answer as they go to the screen and get a nice pick up. But the rain factors in, a fumble and Bay View recovers in the end zone for a touchback. Bay View goes on the easy win.

Milwaukee Morse Marshall 20

Milwaukee Bay View 55

Final