Disturbing video shows Panthers fan sucker-punch another fan during Thursday Night Football

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A disturbing video posted on social media shows a Carolina Panthers fan sucker-punching another fan during Thursday night’s game at Bank of America Stadium.

The incident happened after the victim told the Panthers fans standing in front of them that they were “being jerks” for not sitting.

The Instagram post read, in part, “The dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. The victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting.” The graphic video then shows the Panthers fan sucker-punch the older fan sitting behind him.

Warning: The video and post caption contains violence, blood and graphic language

The Panthers lost 28-23 and fell to 4-2 on the season.