× Dodge County: 1 dead following 2-vehicle crash in the Township of Beaver Dam

DODGE COUNTY — Dodge County officials are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of County Highway A and County Highway B in the Township of Beaver Dam.

The crash occurred shortly before 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 13th.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigations shows a Buick was traveling westbound on County Highway B, and a Honda was traveling southbound on County Highway A when they collided. Authorities note County Highway B traffic is controlled by stop signs at the intersection with A.

The driver of the Buick was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital but was pronounced dead prior to being transferred to UW Hospital in Madison, by Flight for Life.

The driver of the Honda was not injured in the crash.

Officials are not releasing the names of the people involved in the crash pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.