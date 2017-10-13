× FOX6 News earns 25 nominations from the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards

CHICAGO — We at FOX6 News are extremely proud of the work we do. We strive to be the best in Milwaukee television news because you, our viewers, matter.

On Thursday evening, October 12th, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences held its annual Chicago Midwest Regional Emmy Award nominations ceremony. FOX6 News was honored with 25 nominations.

FOX6 received a nomination for our breaking news coverage of the Sherman Park Unrest. Bryan Polcyn and Brad Hicks are also among the nominees for their investigative work. Joining them is Jenna Sachs and Contact 6 — who scored two nominations, and Meteorologist Tom Wachs, who is nominated for outstanding on-camera talent.

Below is the full list of FOX6’s Emmy nominations:

Category #3 Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Spot News

Sherman Park Unrest – WITI News Staff

Category #4-a Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Single Investigative Story

Awash in Guns: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Jeffrey Frings, Jerry Imig, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Kale Zimny, Producers.

Category #4-b Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Investigative Series

The Cover Up: Lead in the Water at Milwaukee Public Schools: Meghan Dwyer, Bryan Polcyn, Reporters; Dave Michuda, LeeAnn Watson, Producers

Category #5-b Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Serious News (Hard) Series

Men on the Margin: Brad Hicks, Reporter; Josh Dewar, Craig Sween, Kale Zimny, Producers

Category #5-c Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Light News (Soft News) Single Feature/Series

The Great Pumpkin Regatta: Andrew Konkle, Producer; Ted Perry, Reporter.

Category #6-b Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Business/Consumer

Bad Businesses: Jenna Sachs, Reporter; Josh Dewar, Jeffrey Frings, Chris Hyke, Jerry Imig, Andrew Konkle, Michelle Kukurich, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Kale Zimny, Producers.

Dwyer Liar: The Belshas are Back: Meghan Dwyer, Reporter; Dave Michuda, Kale Zimny, Producers

Category #6-c Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Crime

48 Hours of Freedom: Brad Hicks, Reporter; Aaron Frye, Chris Hyke, Jerry Imig, Eric Litsheim, Mike Mirasola, Tim Primeau, Craig Sween, Kale Zimny, Producers

911 Abuse: What’s the Real Cost?: Meghan Dwyer, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Dave Michuda, Bryan Polcyn, Tim Primeau, Joseph Wagener, Producers.

Wisconsin’s Most Wanted: Jonathon Gregg, Angelica Sanchez, Reporters; John LaPorte, Producer

Category #6-d Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Education/Schools

Convicted Criminal Running Voucher School: Meghan Dwyer, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Dave Michuda, Producers

Understanding Autism with Mikey: Susanne Barthel, Brian Kramp, Jonalee Kuhn, Sara Smith, Producers.

God’s Classroom: Brandon Cruz, Reporter; Michael Leach, Producer

Category #6-e Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Environment

Cleaning up the Community Series: Jenna Sachs, Reporter; Evan Atwood, Jeffrey Frings, Jared Harrington, Jerry Imig, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Kale Zimny, Producers

Category #6-f Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Health/Science

Medical Miracle: Derica Williams, Reporter; Erica Drehfal, Tim Primeau, Co-Producers

Savoring the Moment: Carl Deffenbaugh, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Producer

Category #6-h Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Politics/Government

Tracking Sheriff Clarke: Theo Keith, Reporter; Jerry Imig, John LaPorte, Dave Michuda, Producers

Category #6-i Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Military

Life In The Navy: 27 Hours Aboard The IKE: Andrew Konkle, Producer; Carl Deffenbaugh, Reporter

Category #6-m Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Societal Concerns

Handcuffing the Elderly: Meghan Dwyer, Reporter; Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Producer

Category #21-b Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Weather Anchor

Tom Wachs – Composite

Category #21-g Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Investigative Reporter

Bryan Polcyn – Composite

Category #26-a Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Editor – News

Andrew Konkle – Composite

Jonathon Gregg – Composite

Joseph Wagener – Composite

Category #27-a Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Photographer – News

Joseph Wagener – Composite

CLICK HERE to view the full list of 2017 Chicago/Midwest Emmy nominees.