Free admission and parking: A perfect weekend in October now includes Oktoberfest

CEDARBURG -- Strike up the Polka band and raise a stein, Oktoberfest has arrived in Cedarburg. Carl is giving us an early look. It will be held Saturday, October 14, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. and Sunday, October 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission and parking.

About Oktoberfest (website)

You will find German foods and beers, wines and German desserts. Festivals of Cedarburg will dish up authentic German dinners, classics like Sauerbraten, Wiener Schnitzel, German Sausage Platter, and other delights. Cedarburg Lion’s will serve Currywurst, Bratwurst and Hotdogs. Guests will also find specialty beers such as Hofbrau, Hacker Pschorr, Leinenkugel Oktoberfestand Bluemoon. We will also be serving award winning wines from Cedar Creek Winery and speciality beer from The Fermentorium.

Silly contests with prize awards include Saturday’s Best Lederhosen/Dirndl Judging Contest, and Sauerkraut Eating Contest and Sunday’s German Spelling Bee from Ault to Zither (A-Z).

There will be a merchant’s marketplace on the grounds. Around town, arts will be highlighted all weekend long with the Cedarburg Artists Guild Covered Bridge Studio Tour (www.cedarburgartistsguild.com). While in Cedarburg, tour the Cedarburg Cultural Center’s art exhibits, Cedarburg History Museum and Visitor Center, the historic Kuhefuss House (1849), Paul J. Yank Cedarburg Brewery (1843), Cedar Creek Winery in the Wittenberg Woolen Mill or better known as the Cedar Creek Settlement (1864), the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts and the Cedarburg Art Museum. Most are within walking distance from the Festival.